Vernon 'sex dungeon' investigation suspect faces new charges

ROCKVILLE — Simon Hessler, accused of multiple charges including attempted conspiracy at trafficking in persons, was arrested again Friday and will face additional charges.

State Police said that after extensive analysis by the state Forensic Lab, they were able to obtain new arrest warrants for Hessler.

Hessler will now face four new counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and four counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor.

Police said that this is part of a continuing investigation that began last year and culminated in Hessler being arrested in November 2018.

Initially, The Connecticut State Police used social media to discover Hessler’s attempts to contact and connect with under-aged children. After developing a rapport, they were then able to directly text message him to arrange for a drop off of the 12-year-old girl.

Acting undercover detectives went to the trailer behind the hotel.

According to the arrest report, there the detectives were given instructions from Hessler to have the female put on a hood and handcuffs and to then take a photo. The photo was then sent to Hessler. Hessler then instructed the detectives he had left them $480 in a cabinet above the kitchen sink.