Waterbury Food Bank Seeks Thanksgiving Help

WATERBURY— One food pantry is seeking help from the public after it says it may not be able to feed hundreds of needy people this Thanksgiving.

According to the executive director, Barbara Ann Dublin, the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries May not be able to feed the 300 or more people expected to line the streets waiting for a hot meal on Thanksgiving, but workers say either way their working for one purpose.

Jennifer Jones, a volunteer, explained, “It’s so wonderful to see them, you know to get food and get warm even if it’s just for a little while.”

Jones has been coming to serve at the food pantry every chance she gets because she remembers when she was a client herself.

Jones said, “ I was using food pantries and things like that, so I never forgot how it was to be hungry and not have a meal, so I come in and volunteer and even getting my degree in social work so I just wanna help as many people as I can.”

The pantry has been helping families for years and clients say they are just happy for the service.

“It provides me for food, something that I was really lacking at the end of the day I’m glad that they’re here. Thanks for the food they serve I’ve gained my weight, I was very skinny and weighing 90 pounds and I weigh 130, “ said Ivis Echevarria, who eats regularly at the food pantry.

As time starts to get closer and more food starts coming from the Connecticut Food Bank, the food pantry says they need more hands on deck.

Volunteers say as they continue to serve, they are reminded of one thing that they say everyone should never forget.

Julia Cooper said, “Be grateful for what you have because there are a lot of people out there that don’t have anything, but the number one thing that’s important is to always be grateful.”

Donations are still needed for the Turkey Giveaway on November 26th. that will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the food pantry that is located on 770 East Main St.

The Thanksgiving Community Dinner will take place on Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church.

For more information or to donate, call 203-757-7734 or visit gwimwaterbury.org.