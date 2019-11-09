× 2-alarm fire in Hartford; vacant building burning, smoke plume visible for miles

HARTFORD – Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on Edwards Street in Hartford.

The 3-story brick building is vacant, according to fire officials. The call came in about 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the third floor, and fell back to a defensive position, attacking from the outside only.

This is a breaking story; well provide more information as it becomes available.