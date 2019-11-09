What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

2-alarm fire in Hartford; vacant building burning, smoke plume visible for miles

Posted 8:14 AM, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, November 9, 2019

A smoke plume rises over I-84 in Hartford from a vacant building fire on Edwards Street.

HARTFORD – Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on Edwards Street in Hartford.

The 3-story brick building is vacant, according to fire officials. The call came in about 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the third floor, and fell back to a defensive position, attacking from the outside only.

This is a breaking story; well provide more information as it becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 41.775294 by -72.680758.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.