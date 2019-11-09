× Enfield community teams up with police to conduct search party for missing woman

ENFIELD – It has been eight days since 64-year old Ondine Frohberg has gone missing.

With the help from police, people in Enfield and neighboring towns gathered for a search party Saturday afternoon. Many of them said they are still hopeful she is alive.

“We’re all wondering where she is,” said Somers resident Laurie Grassette.

Frohberg was last seen walking Westbound on Route 190 in the area of the I-91 overpasses on November 1st around 1:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a red and orange striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Police urged people in that area to check their “in car” cameras for any possibly sighting.

“It’s a rough season. It’s really cold outside and we definitely don’t want anyone freezing outside,” said Enfield resident Dechon Harris.

The group of people teamed up to brave the cold just to search for Frohberg.

Enfield Police Lieutenant Willie Pedemonti said it is no surprise as Enfield has always been a tight knit community.

“Enfield has always been that way. Enfield whenever there’s a crisis, they always seem to get together and come together as a group so this really isn’t a surprise,” said Pedimonti.

Police told everyone to wear bright colors and to stick together as safety was the priority.

“We’re all going to be searching in teams and in different areas just in different locations around where the Olive Garden is and in different sections of Enfield where they think she might be,” said Heidi Holmes of Enfield.

Police said Frohberg reportedly suffers from medical conditions as cognitive disability, a concern that has gotten everyone’s attention.

The organizer of the search party, Tamera Holmes said this hit home for her.

“I’ve been a nurse for 27 years and I did geriatrics for the first 17 of that and I love the elderly so it just broke my heart. I couldn’t stop thinking about her,” said Holmes.

“If it was my mom or grandma, I would be heartbroken knowing that she’s out there and we can’t not find her. With the community coming together, I would feel that there was hope,” added Grassette.