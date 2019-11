× Fire at East Lyme grocery store

EAST LYME – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a local grocery store.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 6:11 this morning for a fire at the Tri-Town Foods store on Chesterfield Road – that’s Route 161.

We’re told the fire has been knocked down, but crews from the Flanders Fire Department are still on scene. No injuries have been reported.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.