Man found inside Cromwell home, fights with police

CROMWELL – About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a Cromwell resident came home, and found “an unwanted male inside their residence”, according to Cromwell Police.

The resident called police and, police say, when officers arrived and tried to arrest him, the man began to fight with the officers. Officers were eventually able to get control of the accused take him into custody. Police identified him as 22-year-old Zachery Ellish of Bristol.

Police say Ellish had forced entry into the home, found keys to the resident’s vehicle and went for a ride before returning and reentering the residence.

Police charged Ellish with four count of Criminal Violation of Protective Order, four counts of Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Stalking 1st Degree, Assault of a Public Safety Officer and other charges.

Ellish is being held on a $250,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Middletown on 11/12/2019.