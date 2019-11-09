× North Haven police looking for man and woman shoplifting suspects

NORTH HAVEN — Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monday.

The man and woman suspects took six North Face jackets and then ran out the doors.

They were last seen driving northbound on Universal Drive in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Police are asking anyone with information or who could identify the suspects to please call Ofc. DePalma at 203-239-5321 X 275.