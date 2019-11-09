Silver Alert issued for missing Danbury man
DANBURY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Danbury man.
71-year-old John Kowalchyk was last seen at the Western Rehabilitation Care Center on Osborne Street on Friday.
Mr. Kowalchyk is a white male with greying brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black/grey pants and a black leather jacket.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4164, ext. 634.
