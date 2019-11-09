× Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford man

HARTFORD — Police are attempting to locate a man who went missing Saturday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Christopher Fields after he was last seen being discharged from St. Francis Hospital that morning.

Fields threatened earlier Saturday to commit suicide before he went missing. He is known to frequent the Park Street area of Hartford and the city of New Britain.

Fields is a 42 year-old white man, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing grey/green winter jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking the public that if they locate Fields, to not attempt to make contact with him because he may become aggressive. Instead, call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.