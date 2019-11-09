Troops return home to their families in Plainville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE-- Just in time for Veteran's Day, dozens of Marines returned home to their families Saturday morning.

Eager family members waited outside of the Navy and Marine Reserve in Plainville with balloons and signs, ready to see their loved ones after nearly a year.

"He's been gone months, he's the baby of the family and I can't wait to put my arms around him," said Faith Fraulino of Portland.

The Plainville High School band and several veteran organizations were there to greet the Marines.

When they arrived, cheers broke out as they embraced their parents, children, wives and family members.

"My wife and daughters were here and it's really great being able to see them again and just glad to be home," said Major Derek Rey.

The Marines were deployed to Afghanistan for several months.