CCSU Football player meets 2-yr-old he helped with bone marrow donation

A beautiful moment in New Britain Saturday as 2 year old Eleanor was able to meet her hero .

Central Connecticut State University football player Mike Mushaw donated his bone marrow through “Be the Match” a year and a half ago. The two were meeting for the first time.

Some things truly bigger than football, as for the game, the Blue Devils fell behind but rallied back late. A stellar touchdown put them ahead.

This one would go into overtime and only fitting Mike Mushaw, gets the sack to end the game and secure the win for Central Blue Devils with the 38-31 win in OT.