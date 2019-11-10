× Court to hearing arguments on limits to Lime Rock racetrack’s hours

HARTFORD — The state Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the town of Salisbury improperly limited the days and hours of auto racing at the Lime Rock Park racetrack.

Justices are scheduled to take up the case Wednesday.

The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved new regulations in 2015 that prohibited racing on Sundays, banned the racing of mufflered vehicles on Saturdays and limited the racing of unmufflered vehicles to 10 Saturdays and three holidays per year.

A lower court overturned the Sunday racing ban, saying the regulation was pre-empted by state law. The court upheld the other restrictions.

The racetrack and town officials are appealing the trial court’s rulings.

Lime Rock opened in 1957 and bills itself as one of the longest continually operated road racing tracks in the country.