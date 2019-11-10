Local businesses giving back to veterans in honor of Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD/HAMDEN-- Local businesses are giving back to veterans in honor of Veterans Day. Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shoppe in Wethersfield is offering a free coffee and slice of it's famous Hartford Creme Pie on Sunday and Monday.

"We have to thank and really be proud of what they're doing for our country," said Co-owner Guy Chimirri.

It also collected donations for the organization "Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, " which gives disabled veterans the chance to make their own flies and rods for fly fishing, and take them out onto the water.

"The program is designed and meant to help a disabled veteran find some peace," said Jim Iannone from the organization.

In Hamden, Eli's on Whitney collected donations for House of Heroes Connecticut Chapter through its Veteran's Day breakfast.

"We're a non-profit organization, we count on events like this and many others," said Steve Cavanaugh, President and Co-Founder of the House of Heroes CT Chapter.

House of Heroes performs free one day home repairs for veterans in need.