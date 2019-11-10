“#LoveHartford” campaign takes aim at litter in the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - The city of Hartford is looking to clean up its act, literally!

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is launching a new initiative, designed to help residents "Love Hartford."

The "Love Hartford" campaign is centered around an anti-litter initiative, encouraging residents to get rid of all their trash and unwanted items responsibly. The initiative will use video and images on social media, lawn signs, posters, canvassing, and clean up events to promote responsible disposal of everything from household items to bulky waste.

Mayor Bronin says with all the work the city is doing, leaders want to see more.

Love Hartford’s campaign material was developed in consultation with NRZs, community organizations, young people, and others, and it will be rolled out over the next several months and into next Spring.

It also makes use of a "okurr", a trilled version of "OK" popularized by rapper Cardi B and others.

People can follow the campaign on its Facebook page and on its website at Hartford.gov/LoveHartford.