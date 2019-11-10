× Police: Body found in Woodbridge; apparent homicide related to New Haven missing person

WOODBRIDGE – Police in Woodbridge say they are investigating an ‘apparent homicide’ related to a missing person report from New Haven.

Police say a body was discovered last evening in a wooded area off Woodfield Road, and it is ‘related to a report of a missing person’ that is being investigated by the New Haven Police Department. FOX61 has requested information from New Haven Police, but have so far have they have not commented on the investigation.

Woodfield Road had been closed off by police this morning; it reopened shortly before 10 a.m. The road is heavily wooded with only a few homes along it. It connects Route 243 and Johnson Road, running in a curve between a golf course and the Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15).

The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and a positive identification.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad of the state police are assisting with the investigation.