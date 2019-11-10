Real People with Stan Simpson: From banker to Bishop – the evolution of Hartford’s Victor Rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, Stan hears the story of a former bank vice president who now heads a non-profit that transforms the lives of Hartford youth.

Victor Rush heard a calling to the ministry as a teenager in Hartford, but he also had other interests. For a long period, he worked simultaneously in the secular and spiritual sectors. Today, he heads Ebenezer Temple, and is the new Executive Director of Hartford City Mission, helping kids through church-based, character-building programs. Hear about the evolution of Bishop Victor Rush – and what that means for CT’s capital city.

