A blend of sun and clouds today and Monday; Tuesday’s rain changing to a little snow

Today and Monday will be milder with highs back in the seasonal upper 40s to low 50s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Then we’re looking ahead to Tuesday when we start out with rain, changing to a wintry mix and snow by Tuesday afternoon. Low pressure will develop on the approaching cold front and move up the front, to our west, as the cold front slowly passes over the region bringing that period of rain to start and with the colder air moving in behind the front, expect a switch over to snow is likely. Early indications, at this point, expect a coating to an inch across inland areas (a couple of hill towns across northwestern and northeastern Ct could possibly see 2″ ); with no accumulation along the immediate shore. Nothing a shovel couldn’t handle with this one. But we’ll let you know if that changes. So stay tuned!

After the storm pulls away, near record breaking cold filters in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees overnight lows in the teens. Daytime wind chill values in the teens.

FORECAST

TODAY: Partly cloudy, some sun, milder. High: 47-52.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 30s to near 40.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 50-55.

TUESDAY: Rain changing to a wintry mix/snow by midday. High: 40s early, then dropping through the 30s in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli