US Representative Jahana Hayes talks about the Impeachment Investigation, which she came to support, as more and more evidence emerged. She also discusses the negative reaction she faced after sending a Tweet thanking President Trump for ordering the attack that killed ISIS leader Abu bakr al-Baghdadi.And, she describes a new bill, (the College Affordability Act), she co-sponsored with a colleague from Virginia, designed to make higher education cheaper and accessible for more people.