The Real Story: Senator Len Fasano on the Governor’s “CT 2030” transportation plan

State Senate Minority Len Fasano reacts to Governor Lamont’s revamped “tolls” plan revealed this week. It would erect toll gantries on 14 bridges across the state, with the money raised dedicated to repairs on those bridges. He remains optimistic that lawmakers will come up with a bipartisan “transportation” plan.
