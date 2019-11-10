The Real Story: Transportation Committee Co-chair Rep. Roland Lemar

Transportation Committee Co-chair Representative Roland Lemar (D- New Haven) talks about the possibility of coming up with a plan to fund Connecticut's highway infrastructure and mass transit -- a plan that the General Assembly could actually pass. No vote was held earlier this year due to the lack of Democratic support.
