Honor all vets: Special deals and events for Veterans Day
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Vote for Game of the Week: Choose between Bloomfield v Berlin, East Haven v Lyman Hall; Conard v Bristol Central

Posted 4:51 PM, November 10, 2019, by

It’s Week 10 and your 10th chance to help pick our FOX61 High School Football Game of the Week.

The choices include:

A showdown between two of the states best teams as Bloomfield, one of eight unbeaten teams remaining, goes to Sage Park in Berlin to face the 7-1 Redcoats.

From the SCC, 5-2 East Haven heads to Fitzgerald Field in Wallingford to face 4-3 Lyman Hall and a CCC matchup between 5-3 Conard, winners of 3 straight  and 4-4 Bristol Central.

We will announce the winners on the Fox 61 News on Wednesday night, preview the game Friday at 5 and have highlights Friday Night on the Fox News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.