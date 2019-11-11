× AP investigation: Aging US dams pose risk to thousands; 10 dams in CT on list

An investigation by The Associated Press shows that scores of dams across the U.S. are in a state of decay and are endangering thousands of people who live downstream.

The more than two-year investigation relied on federal data and records obtained separately from nearly every state to identify at least 1,680 high-hazard dams that are rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition. A high-hazard dam is one that would endanger human life if it failed.

The dams and their date of last inspection have been plotted on an interactive map developed by location intelligence company, Esri.

The actual number is almost certainly greater: Some states declined to provide condition ratings for their dams, claiming exemptions to public record laws. Others simply haven’t rated all their dams due to lack of funding or staffing.

The potential danger is compounded by climate change, which is expected to cause more frequent and severe storms.

Dams in Connecticut listed in the survey:

Acme Pond Dam, Thompson, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 2 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1846 and it was last inspected on 12/15/2014.

Crystal Lake Dam, Middletown, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was not overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1850 and it was last inspected on 10/17/2016.

Freshwater Pond Dam, Enfield, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 2 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1900 and it was last inspected on 9/3/2014.

Great Hill Reservoir Dam, Seymour, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 2 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1909 and it was last inspected on 11/5/2014.

Hanover Reservoir Dam, Baltic, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 2 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1900 and it was last inspected on 11/20/2014.

North Grosvenor Dale Dam, North Grosvenor Dale, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was not overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1900 and it was last inspected on 9/11/2017.

Oxoboxo Lake Dam, Oakdale, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was not overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1810 and it was last inspected on 12/6/2016.

Staffordville Reservoir Dam, Stafford Springs, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 3 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1850 and it was last inspected on 12/26/2013.

Sylvia’s Upper Pond Dam, Stonington, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 30 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1870 and it was last inspected on 11/3/1986.

Williams Pond Dam, Glastonbury, is a high hazard dam in poor condition and was 2 years overdue its state inspection requirement as of 2018. Construction for this dam finished in 1900 and it was last inspected on 10/1/2014.