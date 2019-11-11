× Easton woman killed in 2-car crash on Route 15

TRUMBULL — State Police say 59-year-old Pamela Maestri-Howes was killed in a crash on Route 15 Sunday evening.

According to police, Maestri-Howes and another driver were traveling on Route 15 in Trumbull. Police say just south of Exit 50, Maestri-Howes SUV and the other car, a Mercedes, made contact.

The SUV lost control, struck a wooden beam guard rail in the right shoulder, and then careened across two lanes, police say. The SUV then rolled over, ejecting Maestri-Howes onto the northbound side of the highway.

According to police, Maestri-Howes was not wearing a seat belt.

Maestri-Howes was rushed to St. Vincent’s where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes refused medical treatment at the scene, complaining only of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash or has any other information, they are asked to call Troop G at 203-696-2500.