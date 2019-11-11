Enough fentanyl to kill 2 million people seized in Boston drug bust

BOSTON — Police seized a massive haul of drugs, guns and cash last week in a “large scale drug investigation” across the city.

Officers from multiple drug control units, Brockton Police, Massachusetts State Police, DEA and FBI agents focused on the illegal distribution of fentanyl over the course of several months, Boston Police said in a news release.

Officers seized “over 5,100 grams of fentanyl, four firearms including a .380 Bersa handgun, a .38 caliber Smith &Wesson revolver, a .22 caliber Ruger handgun and a 9mm Ekol ALP2 9mm handgun as well as more than $27,000.00 in U.S. Currency,” they said.

The Boston Herald reported that the amount would be is enough to kill between 2.8 million and 22.8 million people. Just 0.25 milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person according to a nationwide alert on the drug issued by the DEA in 2015. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the DEA.

Police arrested two Brockton, Massachusetts men ages 28 and 29.

Despite the large quantity off the streets, Boston PD’s Superintendent-in-Chief told the Boston Herald that the seizure “won’t even make a difference in the short term.”