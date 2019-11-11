× Freezing temps coming soon: Here’s some cold weather tips

With cold weather on tap for later in the week, American Medical Response Hartford has information about avoiding, recognizing, and treating hypothermia and frostbite – two cold-related illnesses.

According to AMR, “Both conditions occur even in areas known for warm weather and can be caused by wind chill and exposure to snow or wet conditions. As the temperatures begin to drop, it is important to remember that exposure can be a threat to life and limb – especially for older adults, small children, the chronically ill, and people who are required to be out in the cold for long periods. Each year across the United States, nearly 1,300 people die due to exposure from excessive cold.

Suggestions to avoiding hypothermia and frostbite include:

Wear several layers of clothing, even indoors

When outdoors, ensure your top layer is rain, sleet, and snow resistant, and has zippers for venting body heat if you become too warm

Wear a hat – 40% of body heat escapes through the scalp

Wear mittens – they keep hands warmer than gloves

Remove any clothing that gets wet as soon as possible