Hamden police investigating ‘shots fired’ incident

Posted 1:22 PM, November 11, 2019

HAMDEN — Police say they are investigating after a reported ‘shots fired’ Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the area of West Easton Street and Bowen Street on the ‘shots fired’ report.

According to police, an individual described as a “black male in a brown hoodie” was seen firing off several shots. According to police, the man then fled from the area in a white vehicle.

Police say nearly 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene, and there were no reported injuries. A nearby vehicle was struck by one of the bullets.

The incident is currently under investigation.

 

