I-91 crash in East Windsor kills a Springfield man

Posted 5:54 AM, November 11, 2019, by

ORIGINAL

EAST WINDSOR — State Police say 45-year-old Russell Jacobs from Springfield, Massachusetts was killed in a single-car crash on I-91.

Jacobs was traveling on the northbound side of I-91 in East Windsor Sunday night when police say his pick-up truck lost control.

The truck veered into the right shoulder just north of Exit 45, crashed into the metal guardrail, before rolling over.

Jacobs was pronounced dead on scene. A woman in the passenger seat was taken to Hartford Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.

Google Map for coordinates 41.929761 by -72.608710.

