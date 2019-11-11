Man shot outside Bridgeport bar

Honor all vets: Special deals and events for Veterans Day
BRIDGEPORT — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar Sunday night.

Police said they were called to Perfections Lounge, 1603 Barnum Avenue. When Bridgeport and Stratford police, they pursued a suspect who was running from the area however, they eluded capture.

Police said a 37-year-old man, who works as a bouncer at the bar, was found on the sidewalk at the entrance door on Barnum Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. \

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he underwent surgery and  is expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

