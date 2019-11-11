Meal House: Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps
8-12 Ouncesof very firm tofu, cubed
1-2 Cloves of garlic, pressed
One carrot shredded
2 Tsp olive oil
3 Tbsp Tamari sauce
3 Tbsp Hoisin sauce
1 Tsp chili sauce
1 Tsp freshly grated ginger
I can water chestnuts chopped
Scallions
Optional: Chopped peanuts
One head of butter lettuce or iceberg lettuce
-Rinse lettuce very well and set to the side.
-In a skillet over medium heat, add oil and garlic and sauté for one minute. Add freshly grated ginger and sauté for a minute or two more.
-Add chopped very firm tofu and Sauté for 4-5 minutes.
-Add Tamari, Hoisin and chili sauces. Mix well.
-Add shredded carrots and water chestnuts, sauté for an additional 3 minutes
-Scoop into lettuce shell and top with chopped scallions and chopped peanuts.
Enjoy!!