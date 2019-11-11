Meal House: Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Honor all vets: Special deals and events for Veterans Day
Spicy Tofu Lettuce Wraps

8-12 Ouncesof very firm tofu, cubed

1-2 Cloves of garlic, pressed

One carrot shredded

2 Tsp olive oil

3 Tbsp Tamari sauce

3 Tbsp Hoisin sauce

1 Tsp chili sauce

1 Tsp freshly grated ginger

I can water chestnuts chopped

Scallions

Optional: Chopped peanuts

One head of butter lettuce or iceberg lettuce

-Rinse lettuce very well and set to the side.

-In a skillet over medium heat, add oil and garlic and sauté for one minute. Add freshly grated ginger and sauté for a minute or two more.

-Add chopped very firm tofu and Sauté for 4-5 minutes.

-Add Tamari, Hoisin and chili sauces. Mix well.

-Add shredded carrots and water chestnuts, sauté for an additional 3 minutes

-Scoop into lettuce shell and top with chopped scallions and chopped peanuts.

Enjoy!!

