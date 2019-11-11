Milder Monday; Tracking snow for Tuesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be milder with highs in the 50s to near 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover, we stay dry today, other than an isolated shower in the morning hours.

Then we're looking ahead to Tuesday when we start out with rain, changing to a wintry mix and snow by Tuesday afternoon. A cold front moving through the area will bring crashing temperatures, as temperatures start off around 40 and end up in the upper 20s by the end of the day. With that snow falling during the day, it doesn't look like there will be any significant accumulation, but the grassy surfaces in the higher elevations may see up to 2 inches.

It'll be tough to accumulate this snow on the roads, but please just watch out for any slick spots as this snow falls. The snow will likely taper off around the early evening hours, and then it's all about the cold.



After the storm pulls away, near record-breaking cold filters in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees overnight lows in the teens. Daytime wind chill values in the teens.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Highs: 50s.

TONIGHT: Staying cloudy. Lows: 37-43.

TUESDAY: Rain changing to a wintry mix/snow by midday. High: 40s early, then dropping through the 30s in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: Low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: low 40s

