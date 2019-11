× Police investigating ‘report of a person shot’ in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are responding to reports of a person shot Monday night.

New Haven Police took to Twitter saying the incident occurred in the area of Newhall and Read Streets.

Officials say residents should avoid the area.

There is heavy police activity, as an investigation in underway.

Police investigating the report of a person shot in the area of Newhall/Read. Heavy police activity. Please avoid the area — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) November 12, 2019