SCSU gymnast dies from serious injuries during training

NEW HAVEN — A Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) student had died following a training accident, officials said Monday.

The school confirmed 20-year-old Melanie Coleman, a nursing student, sustained a serious injury during gymnastics training last Friday.

“Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym,” said President Joe Bertolino.” “Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss.”

The school said counseling is available at Engleman Hall, Room B219, or by calling 203-392-5475 to set up an appointment.

For more information on Counseling Services, SCSU officials ask students to head to this website. Any student needing support may also seek out residence life staff or the Dean of Students’ office.