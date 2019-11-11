Veterans Day cuts, warmly welcomed in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, CT – There were events and ceremonies to recognize veterans around the state for Veterans Day and, in Brooklyn, a little off the top meant a lot for dozens of servicemen who showed up to the Amvets Post 47.

The Ladies Auxiliary from Post 47 teamed up with the Attitudes Plus Salon and offered free haircuts to any vet who wanted one.

“It’s all about giving back to the community,” Terri McGillicuddy said.

McGillicuddy was busy for hours cutting hair for the veterans. “Our veterans are very important, we take for granted all they have done for us and the country so it’s nice to give back," McGillicuddy added.

A Navy vet, Danny Ostman spent 11 years working on submarines based in Groton.

After getting a free haircut, Ostman said, “I appreciate this more than anything because it just makes us feel like what we did is recognized.”

President of the Amvets Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary, Debbie Day added, “it touches my heart that I’m able to give back to them for their sacrifice and their families sacrifice as well.”

This was the second year that Amvets Post 47 hosted the free haircut event.