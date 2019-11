Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was crossing the street 2 weeks ago and was hit by a car. I’ve been hospitalized for over 2 weeks and face a lengthy rehabilitation at a local facility. Unfortunately, I was not in the crosswalk because there was no crosswalk close to my home. The police report doesn’t hold anyone at fault but I know the other driver was speeding and he told me didn’t see me and unfortunately there were no witnesses!!!.

I need your help.

Steve L.