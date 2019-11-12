Bitter cold temperatures didn’t stop Wethersfield girls soccer fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- It’s the changing of the seasons well, at least for a few days. With some of the coldest air of the season filtering in tonight into tomorrow you can feel those temperatures taking a plummet.

But the cold is no match for after school activities and sporting events like in Wethersfield where they hosted there girls high school soccer playoff game.

The temperatures were in the twenties and the winds were whipping. Captain moms Dawn Pellegrino and Tammy Judson said this is nothing, the girls have played in snow before.

“Yeah they both play premiere so they’re used to the cold. Can't wear anything on their bottom, they can wear jackets and ear muffs, but their used to it. They’ve played in the snow before.”

Extra layers were key, with a sea of blankets and hot beverages in the stands.

While the coldest day in the seven day forecast is Wednesday, we’ll still be below average heading into the weekend.

