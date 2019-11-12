CCSU football player meets 2-year-old he helped with bone marrow donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Michael Mushaw is in senior year at CCSU and is a linebacker on the school's Blue Devils football team. When he hit the field on Saturday afternoon, he wasn't only playing for Blue Devil fans, he was also playing for a special toddler in the stands.

Eleanor is a two-year-old who Mushaw helped save with a selfless bone marrow donation.

Mushaw said his former head coach inspired him to sign up for the nationwide bone marrow registry through "Be The Match" in his freshman year.

He and Eleanor became a match in 2018.

"Last July, July second was when I donated. Their procedure was July third," said Mushaw.

At the time, Mushaw had no idea who his donation was going to until a year later.

After seeing Eleanor in person on Saturday, Mushaw said he couldn't be more grateful for the decision he made.

"It's free. Why not take five minutes to do it, and you can save somebody's life."

Saturday's game went into overtime, and with Eleanor watching, the team was able to bring home the win 38-31.