Check for warming centers near you
WEATHER WATCH: Arctic chill sets in over the Northeast
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Connecticut warming centers activated due to extreme cold

Posted 8:57 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02PM, November 12, 2019

HARTFORD — With cold air forecast for the next few days, several Connecticut cities and towns have activated warming centers and shelters.

Click here to find a warming center near you on 211CT.org

Here are just some of the centers open:

Hartford

Daytime Warming Centers:
Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St and its branches. For locations and hours, please visit https://www.hplct.org/locations-hours
South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Wednesday – Thursday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm, Friday 8:30am – 2pm
North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Wednesday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Overnight Warming Center:
Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Drive: Tuesday, November 12th – Saturday, November 16th, 7 PM – 7 AM daily.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.