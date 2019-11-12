× Connecticut warming centers activated due to extreme cold

HARTFORD — With cold air forecast for the next few days, several Connecticut cities and towns have activated warming centers and shelters.

Click here to find a warming center near you on 211CT.org

Here are just some of the centers open:

Hartford

Daytime Warming Centers:

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St and its branches. For locations and hours, please visit https://www.hplct.org/locations-hours

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Wednesday – Thursday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm, Friday 8:30am – 2pm

North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Wednesday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Overnight Warming Center:

Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Drive: Tuesday, November 12th – Saturday, November 16th, 7 PM – 7 AM daily.