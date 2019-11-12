MADD’S holiday message comes to Mohegan Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- Just steps from the casino floor at Mohegan Sun, there were no games being played on a stage set up to send a message.

As the holiday season approaches, each year, MADD – Mothers Against Drunk Driving – puts their campaign called “Tie One on for Safety” into action. Joined by advocates, victims, and law enforcement leaders, Colleen Sheehey-Church, the former national president MADD said, “we want you to have fun during the holiday season we just don’t want you to drink and drive.

Sheehey-Church lost her son, Dustin, when a drunk driver hit him in 2004, he was just 18 years old. Skip Church, Colleen’s husband and Dustin’s father said, “if you are going to drink, get a designated driver, or Uber, Lyft, public transportation because if you don’t you could be the one who kills someone on the road.”

Also joining the campaign, Lt. Colonel David Mantini from the Connecticut State Police said, “if you have a feeling you’ve had too much alcohol or drugs, don’t get behind the wheel, the consequences are too great.” For more information on the Tie One on for Safety campaign and MADD click www.madd.org