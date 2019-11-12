Meal House: Thanksgiving/Holiday Party Side-Dishes for Parties, Holidays and Potlucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baked Cauliflower Broccoli and Cheese

1 Head Cauliflower

1 Head Broccoli

1 Quart Heavy Cream

½ pound Shredded Orange Cheddar

½ pound Shredded White Cheddar

Pinch of Salt & Pepper

2 Tablespoons Olive oil

Cut broccoli and cauliflower into floret pieces. Place on a cookie sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast the vegetables in the oven at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes (until golden). In a saucepan, add heavy cream. Heat the heavy cream to almost boiling and add the cheese. Whisk until the cheese is combined with the cream. In a 10 x 10 2-inch-deep roasting pan, place the roasted broccoli and cauliflower and pour the cheese sauce over it. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes.

