Milford man arrested after police find drugs hidden in lint roller during traffic stop

WEST HAVEN — State Police say a Milford man was arrested early Tuesday morning while Troopers were conducting traffic stops in the area of I-95 South.

35-year-old, Ellis Reaves was arrested after a stop for failing to maintain his proper lane led to Troopers searching his vehicle.

Officials say Troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside compartment of Reaves’ vehicle.

A State Police K9 was on scene and conducted a search of the vehicle, where a clothing lint roller with a hidden compartment was located.

According to police, inside the lint roller were forty-six bags of suspected heroin with a combined weight of 12.1 grams, thirty-one bags of suspected crack cocaine with a total weight of 9.0 grams and one bag of suspected marijuana with a total weight of 6.4 grams.

Officials say Reaves was arrested and transported to Troop G — he is now facing narcotics related charges.

Reaves was released on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and is set to appear at Milford Superior Court on November 26.