Mystic pizzeria asks for public’s help after veteran loses $4,200 at restaurant

MYSTIC — Veteran’s day wasn’t too happy this year for one Iraq War veteran who lost some serious cash at a pizza place Monday.

Benjamin Donovan ate lunch at Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge around noon on Veteran’s Day and a bank envelope with $4,200 inside fell from his pocket.

Donovan said on Facebook he had just received that money as a deposit from a job he had done.

Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge also took to Facebook to ask the their patrons to understand the other side of the story and that picking up the money did not make it their “lucky day.”

“You’ve taken someone else’s money,” staff wrote in a post. “That someone else was a local Army Veteran with a family, kids to feed, bills to pay that lost weeks worth of pay on Veterans Day. A special day his services should be remembered and acknowledged. Let that sink a little bit.”

The pizzeria said all its staff and customers who were in Monday have scoured the restaurant in search of the envelope, but were unable to find it.

Angie’s continued on Facebook saying losing $4,200 hurts badly to an honest, hardworking, family guy like Donovan.

“There’s still an opportunity to make this right. You can have the decency to return the money to it’s rightful owner,” Angie’s said.

Anyone with information about what happened to the envelope is asked to contact the restaurant or Donovan personally.