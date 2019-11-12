Check for warming centers near you
WEATHER WATCH: Arctic chill sets in over the Northeast
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

National Weather Service issues warning about black ice in part of Connecticut

Posted 7:31 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:35PM, November 12, 2019
Driving Tips When Dealing With Black Ice

HARTFORD — The National Weather Service has issued special weather statements for several areas in state following concerns of patchy black ice.

Record cold temperatures and early snowstorms have not skipped out on Connecticut.

According to the NWS, patchy black ice is expected due to temperatures falling below freezing and residual moisture on untreated surfaces.

The areas included in the warning are Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London.

Officials say the  black ice will be mainly confined to secondary and tertiary roadways, along with walkways and poor drainage areas.

The NWS urges drivers to use extra caution if traveling Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.