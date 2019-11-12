× National Weather Service issues warning about black ice in part of Connecticut

HARTFORD — The National Weather Service has issued special weather statements for several areas in state following concerns of patchy black ice.

Record cold temperatures and early snowstorms have not skipped out on Connecticut.

According to the NWS, patchy black ice is expected due to temperatures falling below freezing and residual moisture on untreated surfaces.

The areas included in the warning are Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London.

Officials say the black ice will be mainly confined to secondary and tertiary roadways, along with walkways and poor drainage areas.

The NWS urges drivers to use extra caution if traveling Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.