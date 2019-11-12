Check for warming centers near you
Norfolk residents wake up to snowfall and extreme cold

Posted 5:43 PM, November 12, 2019

NORFOLK — What’s often called to icebox of Connecticut lived up to its name Monday. While many woke up to rain, people in Norfolk woke up to snow on the ground.

“We’ve been waiting for snow I like it, its fun it means winter and winter means Christmas,” Jesse Wald said.

Some around the state got a coating of snow but people across Connecticut felt the cold temperatures take a dip throughout the day Monday making for a nice reminder to prepare for the winter months ahead.

“Just do what we normally do, spilt fire wood, make sure we have the house ready to go and do what we have to do to make sure that the whole family stays warm,” Wald said.

If you know someone who needs a place to go, make sure to dial 211 to be connected to state resources.

