North Haven fire department battles debris fire

NORTH HAVEN — The fire department is on the scene of a large fire involving a ‘debris pile’ and machinery.

The department tweeted out that the fire was located at Sims Metal Management, located at 234 Universal Drive.

At this time it’s unclear the severity of the fire, or how it started.

This is a developing story.

