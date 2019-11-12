× PD: Cheshire man dies from injuries after head-on collision

CHESHIRE — Police say 58-year-old Thomas Goerg died from his injuries sustained in a crash last Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Waterbury Road (Route 70) between Winslow Road and Marion Road.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed that Goerg was traveling westbound while Ryan Sheen, 28, also from Cheshire, was driving eastbound. Police say they crashed head-on.

Police say both Goerg and Sheehan were rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital for their injuries. Sheehan sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Cheshire police say the crash is still under investigation.