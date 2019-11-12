Check for warming centers near you
WEATHER WATCH: Tracking Tuesday snow and a bitter blast
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

PD: Cheshire man dies from injuries after head-on collision

Posted 9:48 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, November 12, 2019

CHESHIRE — Police say 58-year-old Thomas Goerg died from his injuries sustained in a crash last Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Waterbury Road (Route 70) between Winslow Road and Marion Road.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed that Goerg was traveling westbound while Ryan Sheen, 28, also from Cheshire, was driving eastbound. Police say they crashed head-on.

Police say both Goerg and Sheehan were rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital for their injuries. Sheehan sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Cheshire police say the crash is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.