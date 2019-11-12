× Police say suspect in Bethel homicide is in custody

BETHEL — Police in Bethel have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide on Monday.

Bethel police say that a woman returned to her home on Apollo Road on Monday to find her son dead. The woman at first though her son had taken his own life, but responding officers determined that the death was a result of a homicide and a suspect was quickly identified.

Over in New Milford, police arrested 40-year-old Matthew Odell on various charges related to a ‘disturbance’ at a local motel Monday night. Bethel police have not named the Apollo Road homicide suspect but did say in a press release that the suspect was arrested by New Milford police, and currently remains in custody. At this time, Odell is not facing homicide charges.

According to property records, the home on Apollo Road is owned by a woman who neighbors say has two sons: Matthew and Rick Odell. Bethel police have not confirmed the name of the homicide victim.

Police have not specified how the victim has died.

The death is still under investigation.