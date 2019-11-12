× Silver Alerts issued for missing Ellington couple

ELLINGTON — State Police issued two Silver Alerts Tuesday night for an Eliington couple missing since Monday.

76-year-old Barbara Lynds is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. Police say Barbara is 5 foot 7 and weighs 149 pounds.

Her husband, 80-year-old Irwin Lynds is a while male with white hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

According to police, the Lynds’ are believed to be with each other, operating a 2011 white Ford Escape with Connecticut license plate AM72902.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barbara and Irwin Lynds are asked to contact State Police Troop C at 860-869-3200.