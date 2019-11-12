× South Windsor looking for man missing since last Thursday

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say they are looking for Kurran S. Rai, missing since November 7th.

Rai was last seen at his home in South Windsor, wearing pajama bottoms and a gray t-shirt. No specifics on height or weight were given.

According to police, Rai drove from his home in a 2–6 white Audi 2.0, license place: AP63839.

Anyone with information on Rai’s whereabouts is asked to call the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.