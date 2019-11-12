State Treasurer hold press conference for FOX61 Student News schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Student journalists who are part of the award winning FOX61 Student News program took part in a press conference with State Treasurer Shawn Wooden who talked about the college saving program CHET and other financial matters that impact students.

The press conference was held in the Old Judiciary Room at the State Capitol Tuesday morning. Treasurer Wooden talked to about 50 students, and answered their questions about financial literacy, and saving for college.

Students from Cromwell High School, Parish Hill High School in Chaplin, And East Hampton High School participated.

FOX61 Student News provides an opportunities for middle and high school students to produce news stories that air on FOX61 and FOX61.com/studentnews. At the end of the school year, the students that produce the best stories in categories that include hard news, feature story, and stories on local agriculture receive cash awards.