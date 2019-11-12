Trucks on the Parkways continue to be issue in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK -- A commercial truck hit an overpass on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk today, damaging the trailer and causing a backup for commuters.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened, it actually happens quite a bit according to state police.

In 2017 there was a fatal incident, a driver drove into a tractor trailer that had stopped in the roadway, a head of an overpass.

According to state police some drivers blame their GPS device.

“One of the excuses were being told as troopers lay off the GPS and pay attention to the signs posted on the roadway,” said Trooper Josue Dorelus, Connecticut State Police.

State police reminding drivers these rules don’t just apply to tractor trailers, it also has to do with trailers you may be towing and the weight of the vehicle. The weight cannot exceed 7500 pounds.

If you’d like to check what is prohibited on the Merritt Parkway, click here.